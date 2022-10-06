Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) were down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Orora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56.

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

