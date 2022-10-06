Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 62,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,739,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ostin Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ostin Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Ostin Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

Further Reading

