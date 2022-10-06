Outfitter Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 92,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Primis Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 431,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 48,727 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Primis Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 337,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Primis Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Primis Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRST traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.36. 1,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $304.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.82. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $16.54.

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.30 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

