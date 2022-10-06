Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Outfitter Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Dover by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.74. 21,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.84 and its 200-day moving average is $132.86. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.02 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. Dover’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

