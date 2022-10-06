Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Outfitter Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands comprises 1.8% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.35. 226,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,203. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Insider Activity

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.