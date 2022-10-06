Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Outfitter Financial LLC lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 311.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.38. The company had a trading volume of 41,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,938. The company has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVO shares. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

