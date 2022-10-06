Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Outfitter Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Investment accounts for 2.8% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 821,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 283,224 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000.

Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,899. Gladstone Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $17.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.08 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 91.04%. Analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GAIN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

