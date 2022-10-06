Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 700 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Outfitter Financial LLC cut its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $218,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 24,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 243,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 32,710 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WRE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.81. 13,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,477. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 172.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

WRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.