Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.37 and last traded at $22.34. Approximately 2,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSFD. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.