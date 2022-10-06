Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.3% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Bank of America assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Insider Activity

Autodesk Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,750 shares of company stock worth $7,178,020 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.22. The stock had a trading volume of 53,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,594. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $335.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

