Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Buys 9,000 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.5% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.23. 23,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,326. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.13. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

