Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 68.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,407. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,364.29.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

