Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,000 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 2.1% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $20,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $36,358,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,012.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.41. The company had a trading volume of 22,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,252. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.