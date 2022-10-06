PaintSwap Trading Up 1.6% This Week (BRUSH)

PaintSwap (BRUSH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. PaintSwap has a total market capitalization of $913,976.65 and $11,332.00 worth of PaintSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PaintSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PaintSwap has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PaintSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About PaintSwap

PaintSwap’s total supply is 164,014,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,842,414 tokens. PaintSwap’s official website is paintswap.finance. The official message board for PaintSwap is medium.com/paint-swap-finance. PaintSwap’s official Twitter account is @paint_swap.

Buying and Selling PaintSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PaintSwap (BRUSH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. PaintSwap has a current supply of 164,014,824 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PaintSwap is 0.00651291 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $753.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paintswap.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaintSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaintSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PaintSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PaintSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PaintSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.