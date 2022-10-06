Parabolic Self Reported Market Cap Hits $86,657.52 (PARA)

Parabolic (PARA) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Parabolic has traded up 10,300.2% against the US dollar. One Parabolic token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parabolic has a total market cap of $86,657.52 and approximately $41,710.00 worth of Parabolic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

About Parabolic

Parabolic’s genesis date was October 1st, 2021. Parabolic’s total supply is 876,302,879,841 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,125,691,253 tokens. Parabolic’s official Twitter account is @parabolictoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parabolic is parabolictoken.com.

Parabolic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parabolic (PARA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Parabolic has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Parabolic is 0.0000001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://parabolictoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parabolic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parabolic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parabolic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

