Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Sells $28,959.53 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $28,959.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,876,730 shares in the company, valued at $264,906,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

On Tuesday, September 20th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 11,485 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $212,702.20.

On Friday, September 16th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,780 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $33,001.20.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,235 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $987,241.50.

On Monday, September 12th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,031 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $990,670.24.

On Friday, September 9th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 29,200 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $546,332.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 800 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $15,024.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 17,876 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $331,421.04.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 110,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,238,500.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 50,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $976,000.00.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE FNA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.92. 1,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,365. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 206,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 79,463 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,405,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 271.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 111,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 81,331 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at $7,076,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at $42,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.