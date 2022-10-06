Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires 420 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980,189 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,000,171 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.84.

