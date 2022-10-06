Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $388,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.96. 19,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,870. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.55 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.