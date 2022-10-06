Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 81 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,727,000 after purchasing an additional 527,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after purchasing an additional 568,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,908,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,247,000 after buying an additional 34,039 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International Trading Down 0.9 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,742. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

