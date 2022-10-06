Patriot Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,717.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPSB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.23. 47,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,991. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.