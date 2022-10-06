Patriot Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYG. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 229,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 29,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 91,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HYG stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $73.15. 916,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,741,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.90. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $87.61.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.