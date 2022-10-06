Patriot Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.1% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.00. 50,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,910. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average is $106.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.80 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

