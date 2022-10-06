Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $34.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.4% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $34,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 102,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,578,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,838,000 after buying an additional 75,983 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,025,000 after buying an additional 74,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 99.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 149,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,998. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

