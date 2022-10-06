Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,761 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $17,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,293. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $171.69 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.92.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

