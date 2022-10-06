Patriot Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.73. 101,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,586,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.