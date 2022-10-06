Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 735 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,265. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $60.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

