Paycer Protocol (PCR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11,971.96

Paycer Protocol (PCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Paycer Protocol has a market capitalization of $11,971.96 and $49,913.00 worth of Paycer Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paycer Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Paycer Protocol has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145956 BTC.

Paycer Protocol Token Profile

Paycer Protocol launched on January 5th, 2022. Paycer Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Paycer Protocol’s official website is www.paycer.io. Paycer Protocol’s official Twitter account is @paycerprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paycer Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycer Protocol (PCR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Paycer Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Paycer Protocol is 0.01234199 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $16,264.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paycer.io.”

