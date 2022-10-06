Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 1.2% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Paychex by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,352,000 after purchasing an additional 337,069 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 263,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Paychex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,600,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,951,000 after purchasing an additional 43,056 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,920,569. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.53. 19,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

