Pembroke Management LTD Has $26.28 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne accounts for about 2.7% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.19% of Bio-Techne worth $26,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,472,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 11,267.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,399,000 after purchasing an additional 284,741 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 4,682.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 218,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TECH traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $309.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,942. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $281.42 and a 1-year high of $531.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.23 and its 200 day moving average is $363.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TECH. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.