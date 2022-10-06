Pembroke Management LTD Has $30.98 Million Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,103 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group makes up approximately 3.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.46% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $30,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $66,482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,939,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,803,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,240,000 after buying an additional 570,744 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,638,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,005,000 after buying an additional 365,533 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.66. 5,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,918. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 1.04. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.81.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.