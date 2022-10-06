Pembroke Management LTD Sells 1,383 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Shutterstock accounts for about 2.1% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 1.00% of Shutterstock worth $20,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Shutterstock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Shutterstock by 37.9% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of SSTK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.67. 2,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,346. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.96. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

