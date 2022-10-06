Pembroke Management LTD Sells 1,619 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 240,526 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Perficient accounts for 2.3% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Perficient were worth $22,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 846.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 376.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at $128,801.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,341. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

