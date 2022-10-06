Perpetuum (PRP) Price Down 27.1% Over Last Week

Perpetuum (PRP) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Perpetuum token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Perpetuum has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. Perpetuum has a market cap of $555,764.31 and $10,314.00 worth of Perpetuum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Perpetuum

Perpetuum is a token. It launched on October 12th, 2021. Perpetuum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,906,667 tokens. The official website for Perpetuum is perpetuumcoin.com. Perpetuum’s official Twitter account is @perpetuumcoin.

Perpetuum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetuum (PRP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Perpetuum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Perpetuum is 0.00519284 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $428.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://perpetuumcoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

