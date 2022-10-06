Petals (PTS) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

Petals (PTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Petals has a total market capitalization of $508,280.49 and approximately $148,072.00 worth of Petals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Petals has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Petals token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Petals Token Profile

Petals was first traded on June 28th, 2022. Petals’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,003,410 tokens. Petals’ official message board is medium.com/@petalsvideo. The official website for Petals is petals.video/home. Petals’ official Twitter account is @petalsvideo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Petals

According to CryptoCompare, “Petals (PTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Petals has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 9,624,978,750 in circulation. The last known price of Petals is 0.00101316 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $63,573.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://petals.video/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Petals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Petals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Petals using one of the exchanges listed above.

