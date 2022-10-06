Pettee Investors Inc. Acquires 673 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after buying an additional 643,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

QCOM stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.37. 71,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,939,753. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

