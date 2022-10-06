Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.93.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $92.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,446,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.