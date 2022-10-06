Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Stock Position Raised by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 135.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,696 shares during the period. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. comprises about 1.4% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $25,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PECO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

PECO traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,999. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 386.21%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

