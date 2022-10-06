Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.62

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.62 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 82.10 ($0.99). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 82.10 ($0.99), with a volume of 684,895 shares.

Picton Property Income Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £425.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.89.

Picton Property Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

