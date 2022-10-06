PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:RCS opened at $5.05 on Thursday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
