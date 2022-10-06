PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:RCS opened at $5.05 on Thursday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCS. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

