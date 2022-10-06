Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Pinterest by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,100,000 after purchasing an additional 374,003 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.63 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,750 shares of company stock worth $3,111,454. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

