Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up to $24.63

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.63, but opened at $25.80. Pinterest shares last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 340,545 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Pinterest Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,128,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,831.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,454 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Pinterest by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,422 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462,331 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after purchasing an additional 191,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,262,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,273 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

