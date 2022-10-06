Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHTGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PHT opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

