Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PHT opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

