Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MAV opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 149,756 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

