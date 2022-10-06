Piper Sandler Cuts Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target to $7.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Gamida Cell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell Price Performance

Shares of GMDA opened at $1.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $4.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51.

Institutional Trading of Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 539.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

(Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.