Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Gap Up to $5.85

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $5.99. Playa Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 3,239 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $953.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.74.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
