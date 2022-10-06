Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Gap Up to $5.85

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $5.99. Playa Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 3,239 shares traded.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $953.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,794,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,558,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

