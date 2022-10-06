Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.53. Approximately 4,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 30,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.
Power REIT Stock Down 2.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Power REIT Company Profile
Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.
