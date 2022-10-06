Prime Numbers (PRNT) Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Prime Numbers (PRNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Prime Numbers has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Prime Numbers has a total market capitalization of $702,743.73 and approximately $115,230.00 worth of Prime Numbers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prime Numbers token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prime Numbers Profile

Prime Numbers’ genesis date was December 29th, 2021. Prime Numbers’ total supply is 9,852,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,470,000 tokens. The official message board for Prime Numbers is medium.com/@primenumbersfi. Prime Numbers’ official Twitter account is @primenumbersfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prime Numbers is www.primenumbers.es.

Prime Numbers Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prime Numbers (PRNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prime Numbers has a current supply of 9,852,140 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Prime Numbers is 0.45349484 USD and is down -8.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $140,469.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.primenumbers.es/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime Numbers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prime Numbers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prime Numbers using one of the exchanges listed above.

