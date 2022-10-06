Private Ocean LLC Acquires Shares of 55,288 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,880,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,154 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,969,000 after purchasing an additional 337,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.36 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $116.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.65.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

