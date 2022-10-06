Private Ocean LLC Buys 71 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,969 shares of company stock worth $1,829,066. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $299.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.79. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

