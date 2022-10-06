Private Ocean LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

